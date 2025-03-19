Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 3,925 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $687.79 million, a PE ratio of -2,037.00 and a beta of 0.34.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Profile



SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

