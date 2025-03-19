1,595 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IJT opened at $123.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

