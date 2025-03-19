Promising 5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, Teradyne, and Fortinet are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that are positioned to benefit from the deployment and growth of fifth-generation wireless technology. These stocks may include companies involved in building network infrastructure, manufacturing 5G-enabled devices, or providing related services and innovations, thereby capitalizing on faster speeds, lower latency, and increased connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 56,956,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,071,141. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,246,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,136,723. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,235. The firm has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.46.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.87 on Friday, reaching $247.43. 2,271,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,101. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $34.85 on Friday, reaching $606.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,022. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $636.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,886. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68.

