Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $373.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

