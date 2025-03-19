Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Revvity were worth $106,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $112.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

