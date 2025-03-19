Primecap Management Co. CA Has $140.90 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,146,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,659 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $140,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 532,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 119,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 818,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.