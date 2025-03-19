Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 970 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

