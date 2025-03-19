Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $16.50. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 119,822 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.3 %

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 237,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 715,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,235 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,770,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,173 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.