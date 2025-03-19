2,717 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.