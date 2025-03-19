Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Increases By 18.6%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ATEX Resources Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECRTF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. ATEX Resources has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

