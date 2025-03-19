Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Increases By 18.6%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
ATEX Resources Trading Up 11.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECRTF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. ATEX Resources has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.
About ATEX Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATEX Resources
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.