Suzanne Kozlovsky Sells 194 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Kozlovsky sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $14,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,474.60. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Stories

