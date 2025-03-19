Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.06. 38,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 533,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $764.13 million, a PE ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other Latham Group news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,629.72. This trade represents a 24.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pamplona Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $360,846,000. Wynnchurch Capital Partners IV L.P. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,287,000. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in Latham Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 5,164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,329 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,408,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Latham Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 458,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

