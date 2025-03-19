Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Increases By 18.5%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Unilever Price Performance
NYSE UL opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Unilever
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.