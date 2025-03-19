iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 960,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Read More
