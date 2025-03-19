iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 960,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

