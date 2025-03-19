Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 182,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

