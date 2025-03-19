Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $146,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 137,946 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.