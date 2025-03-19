iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,192,000. Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,212,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,021,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.