Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,028 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after buying an additional 1,967,832 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,440 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,838,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $45.65.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.