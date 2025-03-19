Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 342128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

