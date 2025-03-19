Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 415114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SAND. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

