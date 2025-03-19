Investment House LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. United Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.96 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.30.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

