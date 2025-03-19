iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 32,465 shares.The stock last traded at $74.43 and had previously closed at $73.76.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

