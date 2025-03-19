Investment House LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in NIKE by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

