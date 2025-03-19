FY2025 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Lowered by Analyst

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.