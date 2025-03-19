FY2025 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Lowered by Analyst

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

