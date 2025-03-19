Lennar (LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.42.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lennar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lennar stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

