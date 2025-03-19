Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in February

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,192.0 days.

ALD Price Performance

ALLDF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. ALD has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Get ALD alerts:

ALD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.