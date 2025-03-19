What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for DNLI FY2027 Earnings?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $33.33.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $247,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,887.60. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.