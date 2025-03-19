What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Zumiez Q2 Earnings?

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $274.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Zumiez by 315.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 362.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

