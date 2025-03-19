Stifel Canada Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ASTL Earnings

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Stifel Canada cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.31. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $666.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.54%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

