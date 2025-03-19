FY2026 EPS Estimates for SentinelOne Lifted by DA Davidson

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for SentinelOne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:S opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,818 shares of company stock worth $5,649,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

