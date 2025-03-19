What is Cormark’s Estimate for Sylogist FY2025 Earnings?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
SYZ stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$8.09 and a 12 month high of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.11. The stock has a market cap of C$200.04 million, a PE ratio of 187.75 and a beta of 0.82.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
