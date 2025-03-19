What is Cormark’s Estimate for Sylogist FY2025 Earnings?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Price Performance

SYZ stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$8.09 and a 12 month high of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.11. The stock has a market cap of C$200.04 million, a PE ratio of 187.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

About Sylogist

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.