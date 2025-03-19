Stifel Canada Has Pessimistic View of TSE:ATR Q2 Earnings

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

