Stifel Canada Has Pessimistic View of TSE:ATR Q2 Earnings

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
About SNC-Lavalin Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.