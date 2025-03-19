PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.
PTC Stock Up 0.8 %
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
