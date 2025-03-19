PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Get PTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 0.8 %

PTC opened at $160.02 on Monday. PTC has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average of $181.60.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.