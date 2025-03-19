Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.42. Dana has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -102.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dana by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Dana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 829.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

