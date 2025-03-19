Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 80,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $6,193,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $107.57. The company has a market cap of $961.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.