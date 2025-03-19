Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $376.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

