B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of CRBP FY2025 Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.70) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.60). The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

CRBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRBP opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.63.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 259,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 153,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 263,902 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

