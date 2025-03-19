FY2025 EPS Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Reduced by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Haywood Securities lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.2 %

HBM opened at $8.23 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 66,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 197,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 354,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.