Q1 EPS Forecast for GURU Organic Energy Increased by Analyst

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for GURU Organic Energy in a research report issued on Friday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Roth Capital also issued estimates for GURU Organic Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get GURU Organic Energy alerts:

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at GURU Organic Energy

In related news, Director Joseph Zakher purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,437.50. Insiders purchased a total of 42,600 shares of company stock worth $69,377 over the last three months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.