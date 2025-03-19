The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Chemours Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chemours by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Chemours has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

