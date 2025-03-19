Q2 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Lowered by William Blair

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

