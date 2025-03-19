Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Integer Earnings

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a research report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of ITGR opened at $118.87 on Monday. Integer has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Integer by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Integer by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

