Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Duluth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTH

Duluth Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $241.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Duluth by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Duluth by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Duluth by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Duluth by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 77,825 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.