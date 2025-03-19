Analysts Set ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Price Target at $38.67

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABVX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABVX

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 991,781 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $5,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $5,336,000. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 450,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABVX opened at $6.80 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.