Analysts Set ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Price Target at $38.67

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABVX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Shares of ABVX opened at $6.80 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.
ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.
