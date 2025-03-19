Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Ascend Wellness Q1 Earnings

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of OTC AAWH opened at $0.35 on Monday. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

