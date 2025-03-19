What is B. Riley’s Estimate for METC Q1 Earnings?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the energy company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METC opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $22,127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $9,289,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 84,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

