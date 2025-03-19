Zacks Research Predicts Hasbro’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.4 %

HAS stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,599,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,269,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,960,000 after buying an additional 2,427,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after buying an additional 701,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 28,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

