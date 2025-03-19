Q1 EPS Forecast for Consolidated Edison Increased by Analyst

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $107.89 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.