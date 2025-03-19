HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for CRBP Q1 Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.37) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.63. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 263,902 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 259,735 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 153,243 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.