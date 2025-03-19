Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for BMRN Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38.
Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.