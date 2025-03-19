Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for BMRN Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMRN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

